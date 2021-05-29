Friends, VTA Employees Remember San Jose Mass Shooting Victims

The tragic loss of those nine victims is not only impacting families but also the VTA and South Bay community at large.
Kiet Do reports.
(5-28-21)
Investigators Friday revealed not only a large arsenal Samuel Cassidy kept at his home but also how he timed a fire to start in his..
Family and friends are grieving the loss of their loved ones tragically killed in the San Jose mass shooting at a VTA rail yard...