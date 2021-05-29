Times Square Shooting Suspect Farrakhan Muhammad Back In New York In Police Custody

The man accused of opening fire in Times Square is back in New York in police custody.
The suspect was first arrested in Florida and now faces a lengthy list of charges; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
The man accused of shooting three people in Times Square made his first court appearance before a judge in Florida on Thursday;..
The man accused in last weekend’s Times Square shooting that wounded three people, including a child, appeared in a Florida..