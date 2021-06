Liz Ex Calls Out David To His Face

Liz invites her ex to dinner, who she says is like a big brother.

David comes in and introduces himself, but Liz tells her ex that David switched up on her in front of his friends, which made the energy very tense.

David says that he and Liz are adults, so doesnt know why she needed to talk through her friend instead of handling the situation like respectful adults.