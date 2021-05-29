National Rise In Ransomware Attacks Becoming 'National Security Threat,' Compromising Coloradans' Personal Data
Nationwide, cyberattacks against major corporation are on the rise.

Specifically, ransomware attacks are becoming the new type of breach, in which hackers take company computer systems hostage in exchange for big payouts.