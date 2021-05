Paul Mainieri Retiring After 2021 Season

OPEN AGAIN.A LOUISIANA SPORTS LEGEND ISCALLING IT A CAREER LSU BASEBALLANNOUNCED HEAD COACH PAULMANARIUS RETIRING AT THE END OFTHE SEASON SETH LEWIS JOINS USIN STUDIO NOW WITH MORE ON HISDECISION AND ALSO THE IMPACTOVER IN BATON ROUGE SETH.YEAH, JIM THERE WAS THROUGHOUTTHE SEASON THAT PAUL MARY WOULDRETIRE AFTER THIS YEAR, BUT EVENAFTER 39 SEASONS AS A HEAD COACHINCLUDING THE LAST 15 WITH LSUTHE NEWS CATCHING SOME BYSURPRISE.MINNARY FINISHES HIS CAREER WITHOVER 1,500 WINS, WHICH PUTS HIMIN SEVENTH PLACE ALL TIME INDIVISION ONE HISTORY.HE LED LSU TO 4 SECCHAMPIONSHIPS SIX CONFERENCETOURNAMENT TITLES FIVE TRIPS TOTHE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES ANDMOST NOTABLY A NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP IN 2009 EVEN FORSOME OF HIS FORMER PLAYERS LIKEEUNICE PRODUCTS ZACH PEARSON.MANERI WAS A LARGER THAN LIFEFIGURE.A COLLEGE BASEBALL LEGEND RIGHTA LEGEND IN THE WORLD OFBASEBALL IN GENERAL.I WOULD SAY THAT FIRST BECAUSE IGREW UP, YOU KNOW, I GREW UPWATCHING LSU.SO I GREW UP SEEING HIM COACHINGAND THEN FROM A PERSONALSTANDPOINT.HE’S ONE OF THE BEST HANDS I’VEEVER SHAKEN IN MY LIFE.PERSONALLY.HE’S HE’S HELPED ME OUT THROUGHAND THROUGH PULMONARY WILL COACHTHE TIGERS FOR THE REMAINDER OFTHE 2021 SEASON LSU AT THEMOMENT IS CONSIDERED ON THEBUBBLE FOR THE NCAA BASEBALLTO