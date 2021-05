Drop in 2021 grad rates due to pandemic

Tucson Unified and Sunnyside say remote learning took a toll on some seniors leading to a dip in graduation rates.

THE TOP TWO SOUTHERN ARIZONADISTRICTS ARE REPORTING THEIRNUMBERS THIS WEEK.

SPIKES IN FGRADES HAD BEEN REPORTEDNATIONWIDE -- AND IN OURREGION.

WE WANTED TO KNOW --HOW THE SEVERE LEARNING LOSSIMPACTED GRADUATION RATES.

THEANSWERS -- FROM TUCSON UNIFIEDAND SUNNYSIDE.FALLING BEHIND BECAME EASIERTO DO DURING THE PANDEMIC.SOME STUDENTS DISENGAGED INREMOTE MODE -- TUCSON UNIFIEDAND SUNNYSIDE DISTRICTSREPORTED GRADES TOOK A HIT.I'M DEFINITELY SEEING MANYMORE STUDENTS THAN I HAVE INTHE PAST.

WE ASKED THEQUESTION -- DID MORE SENIORSLOSE (TOO MUCH ACADEMIC GROUNDDURING THE PANDEMIC TO RECOVERIN TIME.

BOTH SUPERINTENDENTDESCRIBED THE EFFORTS MADEDURING THE 11TH HOUR - DAYSLEADING UP TO GRADUATION DAY.AND NOW WE HAVE THE GRADUATIONRATE NUMBERS.

FOR TUCSONUNIFIED -- WE'RE TOLD THESPRING GRADUATION RATE IS 82PERCENT -- COMBINING ALL TUSDHIGH SCHOOLS.

THE PREVIOUSYEAR -- THE ADE REPORTS 83PERCENT.

OVER IN SUNNYSIDE --THE DISTRICT IS REPORTINGDESERT VIEW SITS AT 83% --LAST YEAR IT WAS 88% ANDSUNNSIDE HIGH SCHOOL -- THISYEAR'S GRAD RATE IS 84% --LAST YEAR 93%.SUNNYSIDE TELLS US THATTHERE'S AN UPTICK IN SENIORSTAKING SUMMER SCHOOL.

20 MORETHAN THEY HAD THE PREVIOUSYEAR.

THOSE WHO PASS -- WILL