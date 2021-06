Lt Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal joins Army after dear husband's martyrdom | Oneindia News

Nitika Kaul, the wife of martyred Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who lost his life during the Pulwama Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019, has kept her promise to her beloved husband.

The incosolable girl who was shown on TV screens following her husband's death after a brief marriage of only 9 months, has joined the Army and was commissioned today.

