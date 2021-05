23ABC Sports: Arvin wins third straight valley championship defeating Fresno Christian 4-0

ANOTHER DAY AND ANOTHER LOCALTEAM CHASING A SECTIONAL TITLE.TONIGHT IT WAS THE ARVIN BEARSGIRLS SOCCER TEAM PLAYINGFOR THEIR THIRD STRAIGHT VALLEYCHAMPIONSHA REMATCH OF THE 20-18 CENTRALSECTION DIVISION SCHAMPIONSHIPS.

.

.PAIRED TOP-SEEDED ARVIN AGAINST NO.

2FRESNO CHRISITIAN.THAT GAME NEEDED A FEWOVERTIMES.

.

.THIS ONE NOT SOMUCH.ALREADY UP A SCORE.

.ARVINSENIOR SHLEBY LASTER WITSOME SPACE AND ONE TOUCHES TOCORNER FOR THE SECOND GOAL.

..ARVIN UP 2-0.THEY'D CARRY THAT LEAD INTO THESECOND HALKATHERINE RAMIREZ CHASING THISONE INTO THE EAGLES BOX.SLOTS IT PAST THE GOALIE.

.

.3-0ARVIN.

CITLALI "CHICLE" SANCHEZMAKES A MOVE FEEDS IT TO DENISEORTIZ..WHO SETS HER SELF UP FOR THISSHOT.

.

.IT'S GOOD.

.

.ARVINLEADING 4-0.THAT WOULD BE ENOUGH WITH SOMESOLID DEFENSE AS TBEARS SHUT OUT THE EAGLES TO WINTHE THREE-PEAT EARNITHIS YEAR'S VALLEY CHAMPIONSHIP.HAVE YOU EVER SEEN BIGGERSMILES.

THESE LADIES WILL AWAITTHEIR STATE PLAYOFF SEEDINGSSPEAKING OF STATE.

.THAT'S WHATTHE GARCESMEMORIAL BOYS RAMS T