Pixi Beauty night routine DIY tutorial

Are you ready to brighten your skin just in time for summer?

I have the ultimate self-care routine from @pixibeauty with their Vitamin C Collection.

This line helps to brighten and protect your skin as Vitamin C has extreme antioxidant power.

These little gems will set you up to have perfectly glowing skin all summer long.

Start with: The BeautifEYE eye masks that are packed with Vitamin C, Licorice and Ginseng to revitalize and brighten the eye area.

Next layer on the Vitamin C Remedy Mask to help nourish your complexion with brightening benefits of Citrus, Green Tea, Ferulic Acid and Ginseng.

This mask is a jelly formula that has lots of botanicals and nutrients to hydrate the skin.

It is also a really good size at 300ml so pack that on!

Leave those both on for 10 to 15 minutes and remove with warm water.

(Pro Tip keep both in the fridge for extra soothing) Tone the skin 1stwith Vitamin C Tonic that will help your skin glow and follow that up with the Milky Tonic to soothe and hydrate.

Next I like to mix my Vitamin C Caviar Balm with my Vitamin C Lotion to get the best of both worlds.

The Caviar Balm brightens and helps collagen production and the lotion deeply hydrates and protects the skin.

Finish off the routine with a swipe of the Collagen Lip Gloss and a good misting of the Vitamin C Wakeup Mist which will revitalize and tone.