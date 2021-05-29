German restaurants reopen after months of lockdown| Covid-19| Pandemic | Oneindia News

COVID-19 infection rates in Germany are falling, vaccination rates rising.
Now restaurants and bars have now been allowed to open their outdoor areas.
A small step with a major effect.
#Germany #Covid19 #RestaurantsOpen
COVID-19 infection rates in Germany are falling, vaccination rates rising.
Now restaurants and bars have now been allowed to open their outdoor areas.
A small step with a major effect.
#Germany #Covid19 #RestaurantsOpen
Greek authorities have reopened bars and restaurants which were closed in November of 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.