Kyle Mountains here with aforecast.

Hope you're haviweekend.

You might want toif you're heading out earlas we go into the Race dayneed the jacket and the susunshine.

So that's the niaway here from our sundaywill get to 58 at 10 a.m.an afternoon high Memorialthe clouds.

Once again, teup a little bit more as wehigh.

Look at the extended