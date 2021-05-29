Kai Havertz nets winner as Chelsea sink Manchester City in Champions League

Chelsea turned a season of turmoil into the ultimate triumph as Kai Havertz’s ice-cool finish sunk Manchester City 1-0 to swipe Champions League glory in Porto.Mason Mount’s inch-perfect assist stunned domestic double-winners City at the Estadio do Dragao, as Chelsea claimed their second Champions League title to etch boss Thomas Tuchel’s name into the Stamford Bridge annals.
Chelsea beat Man City to win second CL title
Sky Sports UK
Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom reports from outside the Estadio do Dragao in Porto after Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win..