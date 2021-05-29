Gavin MacLeod reflects on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'The Love Boat'
Actor Gavin MacLeod, famous for his roles on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died.

He was 90 years old.

In a 2002 interview on “Larry King Live,” MacLeod talked about how he was cast on the two hit shows.