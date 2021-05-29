Infinite Movie (2021) - Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson

Infinite Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life.

Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves "Infinites," revealing to him that his memories may be real -- but they are from multiple past lives.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua starring Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, Dylan O'Brien, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Tom Hughes, Wallis Day, Kae Alexander release date June 10, 2021 (exclusively on Paramount Plus)