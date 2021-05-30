'Mary Tyler Moore Show' co-star remembers Gavin MacLeod
Gavin MacLeod, known for his roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Love Boat,” has died, his nephew Mark See told Variety.

CNN’s Pamela Brown spoke with actor Ed Asner about his memories from their time on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”