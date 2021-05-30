Thomas Tuchel hopes Champions League win will earn him a new Chelsea contract

** Courtesy UEFA 2021 **Thomas Tuchel hopes to tie up a new Chelsea contract after steering the Blues to the Champions League title in just 124 days at the helm.Tuchel revealed he enjoyed the “best moment” to meet owner Roman Abramovich for the first time – on the Estadio do Dragao pitch after Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.The 47-year-old German coach signed an 18-month contract to become Chelsea boss on January 26, and has overseen a remarkable transformation of a squad packed with talent but that had hit a low ebb under Frank Lampard.