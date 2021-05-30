Horror History: Monsters!

Join us for our five-part series “Horror History”, where we look at how the genre went from being a bump in the night to slaying at the box office.

Horror has come a long way - and so have the monsters that lurk within!

In this episode, we look at the evolution of horror movie monsters, from Universal’s early classics, to Hammer Film’s Gothic horror, to masterful paragons of practical effects like “An American Werewolf in London” (1981) and “The Thing” (1982).