UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony | Oneindia News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, the Sun and Mail on Sunday newspapers reported.

Weddings in England are currently limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Catholic cathedral was suddenly locked down and Symonds arrived 30 minutes later in a limo in a long white dress with no veil.

#BorisJohnson #CarrieSymonds #BorisJognsonWedding