PM Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry in secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral

Downing Street spokesman has stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds on Saturday (May 29) at Westminster Cathedral, London.

Downing Street spokesman has stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds on Saturday (May 29) at Westminster Cathedral, London.

The ceremony was secretly planned for six months and was small.

Cathedral visitors were told to leave the building shortly after 1.30 pm.

Only 30 friends and family members were invited to the secret wedding.

It has been reported that they were asked to participate at the last minute.

Current lockdown restrictions only allow 30 people indoors for wedding receptions.

According to Downing Street's sources, Johnson and his wife will celebrate the wedding with more people next summer.

Mr. Johnson has been married twice before.

The couple told the press about their engagement in February 2020.

At that time, Symonds also revealed her pregnancy.

The clips show the Prime Minister and his now-wife, clapping for hero Captain Sir Tom Moore in February 2021, and casting their votes for the local elections in May 2021.