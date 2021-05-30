Shocked sightseers get chased by a giant angry hippo in Lake Victoria, Kenya

This terrifying footage shows the moment a group of sightseers took a boat out to look for hippos - only to end up being CHASED by one of the huge animals.

Dicken Muchena, 27, and three of his friends hopped in a speedboat on Friday to go and see if they could spot any of the water-dwelling safari animals.

But the group soon got more than they bargained for - when one of the hippos took a dislike to them being on the water, and gave chase after the speedboat.

Hair-raising footage shows the massive animal gliding through the water in the wake of the speedboat - mostly underwater, but occasionally rearing its head to breathe as it continues to follow the boat.