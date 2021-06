Edwin Poots: Northern Ireland being used as 'plaything' by EU

Credit: The Andrew Marr Show/BBC One.

DUP leader Edwin Poots has lambasted the EU for using Northern Ireland as a “plaything” over Brexit.He also accused the EU of doing “demonstrable harm” to the peace process and said he is concerned of violence this summer due to anger over the Northern Ireland Protocol.