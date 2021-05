Nadhim Zahawi: We need to wait for data to decide on June 21 lockdown easing

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the Government was waiting for the latest data on June 14 before deciding whether to proceed with easing the lockdown on June 21.Asked whether that step could be taken if cases were still increasing, he told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show: “What I’m saying to you is we have to be cautious.

We have to look at the data and share it with the country.