Monday, May 31, 2021

Dozens of surfers flock to Polzeath beach in Cornwall for Bank Holiday weekend

This clip shows many surfers enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend at Polzeath beach in Cornwall.

The sea is very busy, as beaches and campsites are now open.

Thousands of holidaymakers are expected in Cornwall.

This clip was filmed on May 30.

