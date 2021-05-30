Kieran Trippier believes mix of talent and experience is right blend for England
Kieran Trippier believes mix of talent and experience is right blend for England

Kieran Trippier is excited by England’s mix of talent and experience heading into a European Championship that he hopes can “reunite” the country after the challenges of a coronavirus-impacted 15 months.Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were among the favourites to win Euro 2020, only for last summer’s eagerly-anticipated tournament to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 outbreak.