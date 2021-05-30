Kieran Trippier believes mix of talent and experience is right blend for England

Kieran Trippier is excited by England’s mix of talent and experience heading into a European Championship that he hopes can “reunite” the country after the challenges of a coronavirus-impacted 15 months.Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were among the favourites to win Euro 2020, only for last summer’s eagerly-anticipated tournament to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 outbreak.