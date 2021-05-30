WHO must be 'allowed to conduct its investigation unencumbered', says vaccines minister
The World Health Organisation (WHO) must be allowed to fully investigate the origins of the Covid pandemic, the UK’s vaccines minister has said.Nadhim Zahawi’s comments come after the Sunday Times reported that British agents now believe it is “feasible” that the crisis began with a coronavirus leak from a Chinese research laboratory in Wuhan.