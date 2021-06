15 Unknown Facts About Family Man 2 Actress Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable actresses of the Tollywood .

She has successfully established a career in the Tamil and Telugu film industries now she has made her digital debut opposite Manoj Vajpayee for the second season Of Family Man.

As she continues to impress us with her brilliant performances in films, we take a look at her interesting and lesser-known facts.