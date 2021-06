Kartik Kicked Out Of Shahrukh's Freddy, Salman VS KRK Ugly Fight Over Radhe Review | Week's Top 10

Film Critic Kamaal Rashid Khan AKA KRK is having a tough time taking Panga with superstar Salman Khan for spreading negativity against the actor, Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput'ts friend and flatmate Siddharth Pitani arrested by the NCB, Annu Kapoor clams B Town stars for posting vacation photos amid Pandemic.

These are amongst the Top 10 controversial stories.