Virat Anushka Won't Show Baby Vamika's Face On Social Media | Unknown Facts About Virat Revealed

Virat Kohli is not in a mood to reveal the face of his daughter Vamika on social media any time soon.
Watch this fun video where Virat reveals some secrets about his life.
Virat Kohli is not in a mood to reveal the face of his daughter Vamika on social media any time soon.
Watch this fun video where Virat reveals some secrets about his life.
It may be recalled that Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood star Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child, Vamika on January 11 this year.