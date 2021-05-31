Baby elephant slips while having an afternoon shower with her big sister

This is the adorable moment a baby elephant slipped while having an afternoon shower with her big sister in Thailand.

Footage shows the pair swaying their heads with joy while their caretaker hosed them down at an elephant camp in Surin province on March 9.

The two happy elephants jumped back and forth with excitement.

However, the one-year-old jumbo, Kaewta, was so excited that she climbed over a muddy bank and slipped.

Kaewta adorably stood up and ran to her three-year-old sister Nopparat and buried her head in her shoulders like she was embarrassed by what had happened.

Caretaker Audomsak Sukbanteng said: ‘We couldn’t stop laughing when Kaewta slipped and hit her bottom on the ground.

She was enjoying the shower a little too much.’