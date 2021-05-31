Touching footage shows traumatised rescue dog's journey back to happiness

This touching footage shows the journey of a traumatised rescue dog back to happiness.

Filmed by Brieanna Willis from Kansas City in the USA, the video follows "Valentine" from a broken and mistreated animal to a loving member of the family with her own brood of puppies.

"I took in Valentine as a pregnant foster who was at risk of being euthanized," said Willis.

"I documented her journey as she transformed from a traumatized and broken dog into one full of life and love!" she added.

The footage was filmed in February this year.