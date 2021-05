Mehul Choksi 'went to Dominica with girlfriend', Choksi says 'abducted' | Oneindia News

The dramatic capture of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi became even more sensational after the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda claimed that Choksi went on a romantic trip to Dominica with his girlfriend and there he was caught.

