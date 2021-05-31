Who is Celtic target Postecoglou?

Celtic are in advanced talks with Ange Postecoglou over becoming their new manager and Japan Times journalist Dan Orlowitz has been discussing what Celtic fans can expect from the Yokohama F.
Marinos boss.
Celtic are in advanced talks with Ange Postecoglou over becoming their new manager and Japan Times journalist Dan Orlowitz has been discussing what Celtic fans can expect from the Yokohama F.
Marinos boss.
Celtic apply to Uefa for an exemption to allow Ange Postecoglou to become the club's new manager.
Alan Thompson discusses what is required from a Celtic manager as his old club look to appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new boss.