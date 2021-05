The next best thing to an invitation to Hogwarts could a visit to the new flagship Harry Potter store in New York City which is set to open its doors to Muggles on June 3.

Entering from Fifth Avenue at Broadway, visitors are greeted by a giant rotating model of Fawkes, Dumbledore's phoenix.

There's also a massive interactive wizard wand table and tonnes of merchandise distributed in 15 different themed areas.