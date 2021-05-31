Adorable moment pangolin mother spotted carrying baby on back

A South African wildlife enthusiast has captured the moment a wild pangolin searched for a new den with her baby on her back.

A video filmed at night on May 21 by Anchia Harmse shows the scaly pair crawling through the Botswanan undergrowth.

"The baby fell off two times when the mother pangolin tried to walk under a bush," said Harmse.

"It was my first ever pangolin walk in the wild in the Kalahari.

It was the greatest experience of my life," she added.

Pangolins are threatened by poaching for their meat and scales, which are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

They are the most trafficked mammals in the world