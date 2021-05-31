Events taking place around Kern County this Memorial Day

On this Memorial Day, the nation pauses to remember those who gave their life for this country.
Dick Taylor, president of Patriots of Kern and a veterans advocate joined 23ABC to talk about the events taking place today.
On this Memorial Day, the nation pauses to remember those who gave their life for this country.
Dick Taylor, president of Patriots of Kern and a veterans advocate joined 23ABC to talk about the events taking place today.
With the nation coming together for Memorial Day not only for the first major three-day weekend since COVID-19 restrictions began..