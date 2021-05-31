American Airlines halts alcohol sales until Sept. 13

American Airlines says it will not resume alcohol sales in its main cabin until September 13.
This date coincides with the end of the TSA's mask mandate for all planes.
American Airlines has reportedly joined Southwest Airlines in halting alcohol sales onboard, after a Southwest flight attendant..
A rise in unruly passengers has American Airlines keeping its ban on alcohol sales in its main cabin through September.