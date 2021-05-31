Mamata Banerjee appoints new chief advisor| West Bengal New Chief Secretary| Oneindia News

The Supreme Court Monday on Monday restrained Andhra Pradesh police from taking any coercive action against two Telugu news channels.

Recording its worst ever performance in over four decades, India clocked a negative growth of 7.3 per cent for 2020-21 while the fourth quarter of the fiscal showed a meagre rise of 1.6 per cent.

Amid the ongoing tussle over the extension of Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay's tenure, the Centre on Monday appointed 1988 IAS batch officer Hari Krishna Dwivedi as the new chief secretary to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Karnataka government, after rejecting the two responses it received on the global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines, has decided to approach the vaccine manufacturing companies directly.Two former house staff members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have turned into witnesses in a drug-related case.

