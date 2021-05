Justin Trudeau On India’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Second Wave Of COVID-19 And How Canadians Can Help

Justin Trudeau is encouraging Canadians to help during India’s devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the Prime Minister speaks on India's "heartbreaking" second wave and shares how Canada is providing support.

Plus, Trudeau discusses receiving his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and encourages all Canadians to do the same.