Twickenham Stadium located in southwest London was used as the UK's largest COVID-19 vaccination center on Monday, May 31.

Twickenham Stadium located in southwest London was used as the UK's largest COVID-19 vaccination center on Monday, May 31.

The rugby stadium was open as a walk-in vaccination center from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm with up to 15,000 dose jabs for those who have not been vaccinated.