Sandy Sidhu & Rizwan Manji On Personal Impact Of India's COVID-19 Crisis

"Nurses" star Sandy Sidhu and "Schitt's Creek"'s Rizwan Manji are both enjoying television success in Canada, but their minds and hearts are focused on what's transpiring in India.

Manji shares how the crisis has personally affected his friends and family and says we will only get through this pandemic as a "global community." Plus, Sidhu encourages Canadians to donate in any way they can.