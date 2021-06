Cyberpunk 2077 changes directors, more Sony exclusives on PC, new Steam console - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 28 May 2021

This week, we talk about: - the change in creative directors for Cyberpunk 2077- Sony bringing more PlayStation exclusives to PC- the rumoured upcoming Steam console- some new releases for fighting games- Among Us's newest patchWe will also transition Weekly Gaming Roundup to be text-based for the upcoming episodes.