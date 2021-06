Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty React To Raising Millions For Help India Breathe Fundraiser

Earlier this month, author Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty sprung into action and rallied their A-list friends like Shawn Mendes, Will Smith and more to make a substantial impact with their virtual fundraiser, Help India Breathe.

Speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the couple reflects on their successful mission and why it's important for Canadians to help those in need.