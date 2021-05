Helio Castroneves Wins Fourth Indianapolis 500

Helio Castronves joined Dennis O'Donnell on Game Day shortly after winning the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time.

The 46-year-old is literally showing no signs of slowing down.

Castroneves joins A.J.

Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners.

