Hundreds of people against COVID-19 lockdown and vaccinations stormed into a shopping center of West London's Shepherd's Bush district UK on Saturday, May 29.

Hundreds of people against COVID-19 lockdown and vaccinations stormed into a shopping center of West London's Shepherd's Bush district UK on Saturday, May 29.

The protesters stayed inside the Westfield London shopping center for nearly half an hour chanting “no more lockdowns” and were later cleared by police.

No violence was reported.