State Democrats walk to halt Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov.
Greg Abbott’s desk has failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.
A restrictive voting bill in Texas that was on the verge of Republican Gov.
Greg Abbott’s desk has failed to pass Sunday night after Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline.
Watch VideoAUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on..
The move by Democrats in the state House of Representatives denied Republicans a quorum. Governor Greg Abbott said he'll call a..