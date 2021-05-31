Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 1, 2021

'Who won?! Trump won!' Trump supporters in Florida have a boat parade to celebrate Memorial Day

A pro-Trump boat parade was held in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday (May 31).

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gathered to celebrate Memorial Day.

