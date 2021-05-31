'Who won?! Trump won!' Trump supporters in Florida have a boat parade to celebrate Memorial Day

A pro-Trump boat parade was held in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday (May 31).
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gathered to celebrate Memorial Day.
