Return to in-person Memorial Day ceremony comforts Richmond veteran

Hundreds of people attended the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
It was the first in-person event at the memorial since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many events to go virtual in 2020.
DOZENS CAME TOGETHER MONDAY --AT THE COLONIAL HEIGHTS WARMEMORIAL -- TO COMMEMORATEMEMORIAL DAY.
