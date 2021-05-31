Skip to main content
Monday, May 31, 2021

Return to in-person Memorial Day ceremony comforts Richmond veteran

Credit: WTVR - Scripps
Hundreds of people attended the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

It was the first in-person event at the memorial since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many events to go virtual in 2020.

DOZENS CAME TOGETHER MONDAY --AT THE COLONIAL HEIGHTS WARMEMORIAL -- TO COMMEMORATEMEMORIAL DAY.

