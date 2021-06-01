70% Of Californians Have At Least 1 Does Of COVID-19 Vaccine

There's a new COVID-19 variant that has popped up in Vietnam.
Experts say the more people are vaccinated, the fewer variants we'll see.
There's a new COVID-19 variant that has popped up in Vietnam.
Experts say the more people are vaccinated, the fewer variants we'll see.
California to Offer $116.5 Million in Prizes to
Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations.
California has launched a new initiative..
Gov. Newsom says that California has administered more than 10 million doses more than any other state. One in four Californians is..