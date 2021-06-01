The Vault Movie Trailer

The Vault Movie Trailer - Thom, a genius engineering graduate is interested in the Bank of Spain's safe.

The Bank building is more than 100 years old, with no building blueprints available and a security system that includes an underground river that will flood the safe room if their walls are breached.

As soon as Thom learns that a legendary lost treasure is going to be held at the bank's safe for just 10 days, he devises, together with charismatic art dealer Walter "Cunningham" a detailed plan to breaking in.

They will only have 105 minutes to do so, while the Bank's staff will be distracted, watching the 2010 Football World Cup final match, played by Spain's national football team and broadcast on a giant screen, coincidentally placed just in front of the Bank of Spain building.

