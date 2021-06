Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, reveals she had depression | Oneindia News

Ace tennis star Naomi Osaka has stunned her fans by withdrawing from the ongoing French Open after the fallout of her decision to not do press conferences during the tournament.

The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.

